SAHPRA recalls Citro-Soda over contamination risk

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South African Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says an evaluation of the facility's manufacturing practices led to the recall.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has recalled Citro-Soda batches produced at the Adcock Ingram Clayville facility in Johannesburg after the organisation identified the batches as a contamination risk.

CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said an evaluation of the facilities’ manufacturing practices led to the regulator deciding to recall the batch.

“I’d like to confirm that, indeed, there is a recall of the Citro-Soda product, specifically the product manufactured at the Clayville site.

“It is important for us as a regulator that we reassure you as the public that if we are provided with information, if we come across any details that indicate that there is any compromise of the quality, safety, or efficacy of health products, that we will act and we will do so decisively,” she said.

Lebohang Mazibuko, SAHPRA manager of inspectorate and regulatory compliance, said inspectors identified several critical failures during a site inspection conducted on September 24.

“Metallic and black residues were found on clean manufacturing equipment, posing a risk of contamination. There was also no suitable air-handling system to control dust and prevent contamination,” she said.

Mazibuko added that cleaning procedures were inconsistently applied and poorly controlled, with visible powder residue on equipment, while some product-contact surfaces were damaged and rusted.

“These deficiencies create a risk of producing products that could harm patients or the public,” she said.

She said while inspections are typically conducted every three years, SAHPRA adopted a risk-based approach at the Clayville facility due to its size and complexity, with multiple inspections carried out between 2021 and 2026.

Semete-Makokotlela said this recall affects Citro-Soda Regular products in 60g, 120g and 4g sachet packs produced at the site.

“Our [role] is to ensure that we are transparent with the public. And so we urge you to please continue to share any information with us. I’d like to conclude by saying that as a regulator, our mandate is to ensure that we check compliance.

“Once these health facilities are licensed, we go to these facilities periodically as per our guidelines, and we check that they remain compliant. However, we’re not the ones who drive compliance. We’re not the ones who improve compliance,” she said.

Head of regulatory compliance Mokgadi Fafudi said the recall was issued under the Medicines and Related Substances Act and classified as a Class 2 recall.

“This means the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, but is unlikely to result in severe or life-threatening consequences. The contamination identified falls within this category.

“Because the product is widely distributed, we issued a rapid alert to ensure all affected parties, including export markets, are informed. Citro-Soda is available in pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and retail outlets, so the recall must reach all levels of distribution,” Fafudi said.

She said the specific noncompliant batches can be returned to health facilities, retail outlets or directly to Adcock Ingram.

Semete-Makokotlela said no adverse drug reactions linked to the product had been reported so far.

“We have checked our database regularly, and there have been no reported adverse drug reactions, even after the matter was aired publicly. We urge the public to report any reactions.

“When defects are identified in manufacturing, action must be taken. This is part of ensuring public safety and maintaining confidence in health products,” she said.