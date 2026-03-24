The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Diesel shortage stalls Emfuleni waste and fire services
Some essential services in Emfuleni have ground to a halt due to a diesel shortage, which means municipal vehicles cannot attend to waste collection and electric faults.
Firefighters claimed they could not do their work as their trucks were stuck at the three stations under the council.
- Click here to read more.
Story audio is generated using AI
Health ombud finds ‘serious failures’ at two Gauteng hospitals
Clinical safety failures, non-compliance with legal requirements, excessive use of mechanical restraints and withholding of medication and food are some of the findings by health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena after an investigation into two cases at George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Netcare Femina Hospital.
Mokoena released the findings with an assurance the health system is committed to the improvement and prevention of tragedies such as these from recurring.
- Click here to read more.
Story audio is generated using AI
Mashatile denies ties to ‘Cat’ Matlala
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has distanced himself from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala after his name was associated with the alleged criminal kingpin at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.
On Monday the commission heard after police raided Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s home to look for Matlala’s card, Nkosi made a handwritten statement to police saying Matlala once called him asking for the card back because he was meeting with Mashatile and suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.
- Click here to read more.
Story audio is generated using AI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.