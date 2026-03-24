News

The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

The Duncanville depot is shown in Emfuleni, Vaal. Picture: SOWETAN (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Diesel shortage stalls Emfuleni waste and fire services

A fire truck is shown in Emfuleni, Vaal. Picture: SOWETAN (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Some essential services in Emfuleni have ground to a halt due to a diesel shortage, which means municipal vehicles cannot attend to waste collection and electric faults.

Firefighters claimed they could not do their work as their trucks were stuck at the three stations under the council.

Story audio is generated using AI

Health ombud finds ‘serious failures’ at two Gauteng hospitals

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena. (GCIS)

Clinical safety failures, non-compliance with legal requirements, excessive use of mechanical restraints and withholding of medication and food are some of the findings by health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena after an investigation into two cases at George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Netcare Femina Hospital.

Mokoena released the findings with an assurance the health system is committed to the improvement and prevention of tragedies such as these from recurring.

Story audio is generated using AI

Mashatile denies ties to ‘Cat’ Matlala

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File photo (Fikile Morakalla)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has distanced himself from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala after his name was associated with the alleged criminal kingpin at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

On Monday the commission heard after police raided Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s home to look for Matlala’s card, Nkosi made a handwritten statement to police saying Matlala once called him asking for the card back because he was meeting with Mashatile and suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Story audio is generated using AI


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

OPINION | Faith leaders urged to join Middle East peace talks

2

LISTEN | Big Brother Mzansi champion Liema to spend R2m win on travel, home makeover and foundation

3

To eliminate TB, we need to make testing more accessible, affordable

4

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Corruption, crime know no political party colours

5

LISTEN | ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ runner-up Thandeka: ‘I’m the undisputed Bazozwa Queen’

Related Articles