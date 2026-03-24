The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Diesel shortage stalls Emfuleni waste and fire services

A fire truck is shown in Emfuleni, Vaal. Picture: SOWETAN (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Some essential services in Emfuleni have ground to a halt due to a diesel shortage, which means municipal vehicles cannot attend to waste collection and electric faults.

Firefighters claimed they could not do their work as their trucks were stuck at the three stations under the council.

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Health ombud finds ‘serious failures’ at two Gauteng hospitals

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena. (GCIS)

Clinical safety failures, non-compliance with legal requirements, excessive use of mechanical restraints and withholding of medication and food are some of the findings by health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena after an investigation into two cases at George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Netcare Femina Hospital.

Mokoena released the findings with an assurance the health system is committed to the improvement and prevention of tragedies such as these from recurring.

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Mashatile denies ties to ‘Cat’ Matlala

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File photo (Fikile Morakalla)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has distanced himself from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala after his name was associated with the alleged criminal kingpin at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

On Monday the commission heard after police raided Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s home to look for Matlala’s card, Nkosi made a handwritten statement to police saying Matlala once called him asking for the card back because he was meeting with Mashatile and suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

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