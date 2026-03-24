Two Gauteng pupils stabbed to death

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Two Joburg school pupils have been stabbed to death in separate incidents. Stock photo.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says he is devastated by the murders of two pupils who were stabbed to death in Johannesburg after school.

“This is a deeply painful loss for our education community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and both school communities affected by these tragedies. Violence against our learners, whether within or outside school premises, is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” he said.

The department revealed that the learners were stabbed near their schools while walking home.

According to departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona, a 17-year-old grade 8 learner from Forest High School in the south of Johannesburg was beaten up and stabbed on Friday.

“He was allegedly severely beaten and stabbed last week Friday at Rotunda Park, located near the school.

“The learner sustained severe injuries during the incident and was initially rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to another hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

The other pupil, said Mabona, was killed on Monday afternoon while walking home from school.

“In a separate incident, the department has been informed that a grade 12 learner from Daleview Secondary School was stabbed to death in the veld between the school and a local store while walking home after school.

“The circumstances surrounding these incidents are currently under investigation by police,” he said.

Mabone said psycho-social support services have been mobilised.

Chiloane said he was devastated at the news.

“We call on communities to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and to stand united in protecting our children so that our schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning,” he said.

Sowetan