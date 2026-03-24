News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, also known as the Madlanga commission, continues hearing witness testimony on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BEJANI CHAUKE | Why spiritual leadership must stand beside politics now

2

LISTEN | Big Brother Mzansi champion Liema to spend R2m win on travel, home makeover and foundation

3

To eliminate TB, we need to make testing more accessible, affordable

4

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Corruption, crime know no political party colours

5

LISTEN | ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ runner-up Thandeka: ‘I’m the undisputed Bazozwa Queen’