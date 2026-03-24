WATCH | Podcast regulation talks ‘are not about gagging creators’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies chairperson says the discussion over the regulation of podcasts in South Africa is not intended to be punitive or an attempt to gag creators.

The aim instead, says Khusela Diko, is to support and empower podcasters and creators.

Diko was speaking before a high-level engagement on podcast regulation on Tuesday.

The committee is set to host a roundtable with podcasters and key stakeholders under the theme of balancing regulation, growth and accountability in South Africa’s fast-growing podcasting space.

According to Diko, the session aims to bring together legislators, regulators, creators, platforms and civil society to discuss how existing frameworks apply to on-demand audio content distributed online.

The engagement comes amid the rapid rise of podcasting in South Africa, driven by increased smartphone usage, improved internet access and a growing creator economy.

This also follows outrage over remarks by Sol Phenduka and MacG last year about Minnie Dlamini’s private parts.

Due to the remarks, which were labelled misogynistic, Kaya 959 later fired Phenduka, who was the co-host of Siz The World breakfast show with Sizwe Dhlomo.

The real question is why audiences have abandoned mainstream media for social and new media. — Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa

As podcasts expand across news, culture and community content, questions have emerged around whether current broadcasting and digital regulations are sufficient or appropriate for the sector.

However, the planned discussions have raised concern among some political leaders and industry players.

Taking to his X page, Dr Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa, warned that any move towards stricter regulation could threaten freedom of expression.

“In fact, it comes across as apartheid-era censorship. The real question is why audiences have abandoned mainstream media for social and new media,” he said.

Maimane cautioned that requiring licences for platforms like YouTube could harm local creators.

“If a licence is required to post to YouTube, our creators will become uncompetitive, and we will destroy a growing space occupied by young South Africans,” he said.

The roundtable is expected to explore how to balance accountability with innovation as policymakers consider the future of digital content regulation in South Africa.