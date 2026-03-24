WATCH | Teen on murder charge after friend stabbed just days before his birthday

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The family of a murdered Gauteng pupil has spoken of their devastation at the thought that he was stabbed, allegedly by his best friend, just seven days before his birthday.

Lufuno Khangale, 19, was stabbed while walking home from school on Monday afternoon.

His father, Shadrack Magayane, said the family became worried after hours passed without hearing from him.

The Daleview Secondary School pupil was later found stabbed to death in the veld between the school and a local store.

Magayane said when Lufuno failed to make it home on Monday afternoon and did not answer his phone, family members went to the school to ask about him.

At the school, Magayane saw a boy whose shirt was full of blood and who was telling teachers that Lufuno had been hurt.

Everyone went to look for Lufuno and saw him lying on the ground, surrounded by people and vehicles. His body was covered with a cloth.

“I was devastated because I realised he was gone. His eyes were wide open, and I called his name, ‘Funo’, but there was no response; he was dead,” Magayane said.

MARCH 24 2026 Chadrack Magayane fagather to Lufunu Khangale ,19, the boy stabbed by his friend after school, last week in Lenasia. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Magayane he said he then turned to the friend whose shirt was covered in blood.

“I looked at him and everything he was wearing was soaked in blood, and it looked like he had been in a fight. I asked him what happened and why he was covered in blood.

“He said, ‘No, I tried to help him ... when I tried to help he [Lufuno] kicked me’.”

" I asked him why Lufuno would kick him if he was helping him. I told him to tell me the truth,” he said.

Magayane said the friend then gave another version of events, claiming that he, Lufuno, and his girlfriend had been walking to Shoprite when Lufuno received a call from his father.

“Apparently, I had called him [Lufuno] while I was at work, telling him I would be late. But I knew he was lying because I never called my son [it was family members who had earlier called].

“I even told him to check my phone. I told him again that I wanted the truth.”

According to Magayane, the teenager then changed his story.

“He said he was stopped by a man who told him there was a boy wearing the same uniform as him, lying face down. When he got there, he said, he realised it was Funo and tried to help him, and that’s how the blood got on him,” he said.

“I told him I didn’t believe him, and he said he would never kill Funo because they were best friends. We took him to the police station, and they took his statement. They later found his school bag, and inside were books, a bloody knife and scissors. The police arrested him,” Magayane said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a murder case had been opened and a 19-year-old teenager arrested.

“He is expected to appear before the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Thursday. Investigations are ongoing,” Sibeko said.

Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the family and the school would receive psychosocial counselling.

Mabona said another pupil from Forest High School in the south of Johannesburg was killed. Mabona said Litha Dube, 17, who was in Grade 8, was severely beaten and stabbed on Friday after school.

Sowetan