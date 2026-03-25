Ekurhuleni mayor vows to end ‘barren’ years of poor service delivery

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Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has described the years 2021 until 2024 as the “barren” years (wasted) that were marked by systemic distress and institutional decline that nearly collapsed service delivery in the city.

“When we assumed office, we were confronted with the urgent responsibility of decisively confronting and dismantling the remnants of this catastrophic period.

“We made a conscious and deliberate choice not to manage the decline, but to reverse it. In doing so, we placed this city firmly on a path of recovery termed the ‘Season of Hope’, said Xhakaza while giving his second mayoral state of the city address on Wednesday.

He said his administration has managed to stabilise governance and confronted the R2bn revenue shortfall, which was topical in his last state of the city address.

“The interventions we have implemented have yielded tangible results, with overall performance improving significantly from 77% to 90%, reflecting a clear shift towards stability and effectiveness.

“This is not incidental progress; it is the outcome of deliberate leadership, firm decision-making, and a collective commitment to restore the city to functionality and credibility,” Xhakaza said.

He added that in the second quarter of this financial year, the city collected more than R648.7m from historical accounts – an improvement of R283m from the first quarter.

“Out of a total identified value of approximately R2.1bn, we have to date successfully billed nearly R1.84bn. There is a further R621.6m that is in the process of being billed, following the necessary dispute and agreement period.”

For the rest of 2026, Xhakaza said the city will prioritise the following:

Provision of quality and sustainable services to all residents;

Rebuilding of a strong financial base to support the city’s development;

Conducting essential repairs and maintenance of public facilities;

Investment in critical infrastructure in partnership with the private sector;

Economic development, growth, and job creation with a special focus on the Aerotropolis and the revitalisation of the manufacturing sector; and

Preserving good and ethical governance.

Sowetan