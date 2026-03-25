Four airport robbery syndicate suspects shot dead in Yeoville

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Four people were shot dead and one injured during a shootout with police in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Police have shot and killed four people believed to be part of a syndicate targeting tourists and residents coming from the OR Tambo International Airport.

The men were killed following a shootout with police in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

One was wounded.

The incident happened at about 5.30am.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a crime-intelligence-driven operation resulted in four suspected armed robbers being shot dead, one suspect was injured and arrested, and three firearms were recovered during an early morning operation in Yeoville.

When the Sowetan team arrived at the scene, the bodies were still lying in the street covered in foil blankets next to the Suzuki Swift they had been travelling in — as the forensic team combed the scene.

Muridili said intelligence was received regarding a group of suspects allegedly involved in a series of armed robberies targeting people travelling from the airport.

“The information was analysed and operationalised by a joint team comprising SAPS Counter Intelligence, SAPS Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, CAP Specialised Operations and Tracker Connect,” she said.

She said suspects were reported to be travelling in a Suzuki Swift fitted with false registration plates.

“Police attempted to intercept the vehicles in Yeoville, which led to a high-speed chase. A shootout ensued between the suspects and law enforcement members.

“Four suspects were fatally wounded, while a fifth suspect sustained injuries, was arrested, and is currently under police guard. Three unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered at the scene.”

Police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations will continue with the investigation and profiling of the suspects together with Crime Intelligence.”

Muridili said the recovered firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to determine whether they have not been used in other criminal activities.