Onika, 20, nails ‘empowering’ LLB degree at UJ

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At just 20, Onika Mokoena’s graduation with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Johannesburg is remarkable for her age.

At just 20, Onika Mokoena’s graduation with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Johannesburg is remarkable not only for the achievement itself, but for the journey that got her there.

Onika matriculated at the age of 15. Despite starting school later than most, she progressed rapidly by skipping three grades

“In primary school, I did Grade 2 and 3 in one year, and later Grade 6 and 7 in one year. Then in high school, I skipped Grade 9,” Onika explained.

This fast-tracked academic path meant she entered university far younger than most of her peers.

Today, she reflects on what it was like navigating university life as the youngest in her class.

“At first, it was overwhelming. I come from a small place in Bushbuckridge, so arriving at a big institution like UJ made me feel small,” she said.

That feeling was intensified by being surrounded by older students.

“I was in a space with people who looked much older than me, and I didn’t know whether that would be a disadvantage or an advantage. There were so many things I didn’t know, and I had to step out of my comfort zone to ask for help. It was intimidating.”

She said the first few weeks in her first year were challenging.

“The first month was really hard, I won’t lie. Even asking questions felt difficult. It’s not easy to raise your hand and say, ‘I don’t understand’, especially when you feel younger than everyone else.”

However, Onika soon realised that much of her self-doubt came from within.

“I started to understand that it was mostly in my head telling me that I’m young. Yes, I was young in age, but not necessarily in terms of the knowledge and experiences I had gained.”

With time, she said support from classmates, lecturers, friends and family helped her adjust. Her friends and family also played a big role. That support system made the transition much easier.

Reflecting on her path, Onika describes her passion for law as a calling rooted in her desire to make a meaningful difference.

“I chose law — or rather law chose me — because I see it as a powerful tool to bring justice and protect the vulnerable. I want to use my legal expertise to give strength to those who feel powerless, especially in moments where decisions can shift lives in an instant,” she said.

Graduating from UJ’s Faculty of Law, one of the top law faculties in SA, is an achievement she describes as deeply empowering. “It feels incredibly empowering. It’s a validation that hard work, self-motivation and faith can turn big dreams into reality.”

Despite the initial challenges, her experience shaped her resilience and confidence, qualities that carried her through to graduation.

Today, Onika stands not only as a law graduate, but as an example that age does not define capability. Her journey reflects the power of determination, adaptability and the courage to step beyond one’s fears.