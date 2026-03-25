Police arrested for Cat Matlala tender corruption granted bail

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Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, named as accused number one in a case of tender fraud involving high-ranking police officials, at the Pretoria magistrate's court.

Twelve senior SAPS officials and the MD of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s Medicare24 group have been granted bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

Only Matlala, whose company was awarded an irregular SAPS health tender, was denied bail, as he is already incarcerated.

The group appeared in court on Wednesday where they faced charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering related to the tender that was awarded to Matlala’s firm in June 2024.

Most of the senior officers were part of the bid evaluation committee that was tasked with conducting due diligence on Medicare24’s tender documents.

However, they allegedly submitted misleading information, which paved the way for Medicare24 to get the tender.

The names of the officers are Gen Busisiwe Temba; Brig Ofentse Tlhoaele; Brig Kirsty Jonker; Brig Thembinkosi Ngema; Col Nehemiah Maleka; Col Johannes Monyai; Capt Brian Cartwright; Col Anton Paulsen; Brig Rachel Matjeng; Brig Petunia Lenono; Col Nonjabulo Mngadi and Brig Patrick Nethengwe.

Matjeng claimed before the Madlanga commission of inquiry to be Matlala’s girlfriend. She has been charged with money laundering. She told the commission that the money she received from Matlala was a “girlfriend allowance”.

The matter has been postponed to May 13.