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WATCH | Police commissioner Fannie Masemola summoned over Cat Matlala tender

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola addresses officials and law enforcement officers during a parade at FNB Stadium. File image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA)

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has been summoned to appear in court on April 21 over the R360m health tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed a summons had been served on the top cop on Wednesday afternoon.

“He has taken note of the charges preferred against him and has pledged his support for all lawful processes, and welcomes any investigations or due process that seek to address any allegations of wrongdoing,” said Mathe.

Sowetan


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