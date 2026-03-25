Presidency may appoint acting police chief after Fannie Masemola summons

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President Cyril Ramaphosa will address developments involving National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in line with the law, his office says after reports that the police chief has been served with summons linked to the Medicare24 police contract.

Masemola is expected to appear in court next on 21 April regarding the matter.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Business Day that an acting appointment may be made by Ramaphosa if required, pending the outcome of any legal proceedings and a determination on whether Masemola was involved in wrongdoing.

Earlier, a police spokesperson had confirmed to Business Day’s sister paper, Sowetan, that summons was served on Masemola on Wednesday afternoon after News24 had broken the story.

Police ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the ministry had “no information” on the matter.

“IDAC [Investigating Directorate Against Corruption] is the investigating authority and as the ministry we have no information or no comment on the matter,” she said.

The case forms part of a broader corruption probe by the National Prosecuting Authority’s IDAC, which has arrested Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and 15 co-accused on charges including fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act in relation to the irregular awarding of a police tender.

“Matlala, together with James Murray (service provider), Capt Brian Neville, Brig Rachel Matjeng, Brig Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema, Brig Patrick Nethengwe, Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka (procurement officer), Maj-Gen Busisiwe Precious Temba, Brig Kirsty Jonker, Brig Petunia Reabetsoe Lenono, Brig Onica Ofentse Tlhoale, Col Nonjabulo Nomfundo Mngadi, Col Anton Paulsen and Col Natsenge Johannes Monyai, face allegations relating to a tender awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District; an entity registered with Vusumusi “Cat” Matlala as the sole director," NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement.

“There are 14 accused on the roll, which includes Matlala, and 12 are members of the SAPS ranging in rank from brigadier to captain, two entities and a director of one of the entities.

“This matter again highlights how tender processes in the government, including law enforcement, are compromised through government officials who are prepared to compromise themselves and their institutions just to make money on the side or to pay back favours.”

Prosecutors allege the contract, valued at about R360m, was awarded to Medicare24 despite the company lacking the capacity to deliver, following collusion with members of the police bid evaluation committee.

Matlala, listed as the sole director of the entity, received more than R50m before the contract was cancelled, while several officials are accused of benefiting financially. The matter has been postponed to May 13 for further investigation, with Matlala’s bail application set to be heard earlier, while most of the co-accused have been released on bail under strict conditions.