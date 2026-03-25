‘See you later’ — lawyer’s last words to car guard before being shot dead in Joburg CBD

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Labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan was murdered outside the CCMA offices in Johannesburg on March 23 2026.

“See you later”. Those were the last words that Chinette Gallichan said to a car guard before using her jacket to shield herself from the incessant rain and making her way to the other side of the street, where the CCMA offices are.

Shortly afterwards the car guard heard a gunshot.

When he turned to look, Gallichan was on the ground.

Too stunned to move, the car guard said he saw a gunman firing two more bullets into Gallichan as she lay on the ground in the pouring rain.

At that moment, he knew that he would never see Gallichan again.

“Seeing her lying lifeless on the ground left me shattered; I couldn’t believe it. I had just spoken to her a minute before she was killed. She said, ‘See you later,’” he said.

Seeing her lying lifeless on the ground left me shattered, I couldn’t believe it. — Car guard

The visibly shaken guard said the incident unfolded so quickly that he is still struggling to come to terms with it.

He described Gallichan as a warm and generous person who had built a respectful relationship with him over time.

Although parking costs about R30, the guard said Gallichan would often tip him between R100 and R200.

“She was a sweet person, very kind and selfless,” he said.

Reflecting on her death, he quoted a Zulu proverb: “Isitsha esihle akudlelwa kuso,” meaning that good people are often taken too soon.

The guard also shared how the circumstances of that morning could have placed him in danger as well. He explained that he usually escorts clients with an umbrella when it rains, but on that day, he had forgotten it.

“She had to cover herself with her work suit because it was raining. I was worried she would get wet,” he said. “I thought to myself, if I had escorted her like I normally do, it could have been both of us lying there.”

On Tuesday morning, Gallichan’s colleagues visited the parking area to speak with the guard. According to him, they said staff had been advised not to report for work following the incident.

They also said that Gallichan, who worked for multinational mining and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater, had been working on a case involving the alleged unfair dismissal of mine workers.

Police have not yet confirmed any motive for the shooting, saying investigations are ongoing.

Sowetan