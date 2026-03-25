The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Tshwane officials face new hearing over Sodi’s Rooiwal tender

The Rooiwal Waste Water Works. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Five senior City of Tshwane managers linked to the irregular awarding of the Rooiwal tender to Edwin Sodi’s companies are set to face fresh charges two years after their initial disciplinary hearing was concluded.

This comes after the labour court found the process that led to them being found guilty on only one charge to be flawed and ordered its restart.

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How Tshwane officials helped a security firm linked to cartels amass R59.1m in a year

Tshwane Metro Police Department deputy chief of police Revo Spies testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria, on March 24 2026. Picture: BUSINESS DAY (Freddy Mavunda)

Two senior Tshwane metro officials have been placed at the centre of a ploy that assisted a company to pocket over R59.1m within a year for services that were not needed.

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12 SAPS senior officers arrested for ‘Cat’ Matlala contract

Vusimuzi 'Cat’ Matlala and his wife Tsakani Matlala appeared before the Johannesburg high court for a pre-trial hearing. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Police have arrested 12 senior police officials allegedly linked to an irregular tender awarded to Vusi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare24.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed on Tuesday night that the accused will appear in court on Wednesday.

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