WATCH | Cat Matlala’s company director among 14 arrested suspects for SAPS tender

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Some of the 14 suspects, arrested on Tuesday, appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of corruption.

The director of one of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s companies and a cartel member’s alleged girlfriend are among 16 people arrested for a R360m irregular South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.

WATCH | Some of the 14 officials arrested yesterday appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on corruption charges.https://t.co/Y4wg8TBWub pic.twitter.com/jXonqbi6cC — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 25, 2026

The 14 suspects, which include 12 senior SAPS officers, were arrested on Tuesday during a sting operation.

The police suspects are:

Gen Busi Temba;

Brig Ofentse Tlhoaele;

Brig Kirsty Jonker;

Brig Thembinkosi Ngema;

Col Nehemiah Maleka;

Col Johannes Monyai;

Capt Brian Cartwright;

Col Anton Paulsen;

Brig Rachel Matjeng;

Brig Petunia Lenono;

Colonel Nonjabulo Mngadi; and

Brig Patrick Nethengwe.

The other two people are James Murray, the MD of Medicare24 Group, and owner Matlala.

Matjeng recently appeared at the Madlanga commission, where she testified about her relationship with Matlala after investigators discovered deposits of more than R200,000 that Matlala made into her account, months after he received the controversial tender.

However, Matjeng told the commission that the money was a “girlfriend’s allowance”, as she and Matlala were having an affair.

Most of the arrested SAPS officials were involved in the bid evaluation committee that considered the tender and gave it to Matlala’s company.

They appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday. They have been charged with fraud, money laundering and misuse of public funds.

Medicare24, Matlala’s company, had secured a tender to conduct the health assessments of new recruits in June 2024, but that was cancelled in May 2025 after an investigation showed that the tender was irregularly awarded.

Sowetan