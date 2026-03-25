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WATCH LIVE | Murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered more than 11 years ago in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE


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