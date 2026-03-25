Watch| Madlanga witness among 12 arrested officers for Matlala’s SAPS tender

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the 12 senior police officials who were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the R360m SAPS tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala was a witness at the Madlanga commission.

Most of the arrested SAPS officials were involved in the bid evaluation committee that implemented the tender and gave it to Matlala’s company. They are expected to appear alongside the company’s director at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The arrests include:

one general;

four brigadiers;

one captain;

two colonels; and

a retired cop.

One of the arrested police officers has already appeared before the Madlanga commission, where she had to explain her relationship with Matlala.

Director of Medicare24, Twelve senior SAPS officials and SAPS procurement officer in dock on charges of fraud and corruption relating to an R360m irregular tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.



Matlala is expected to join them in the dock as well. pic.twitter.com/sQxUWzE3jw — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) March 25, 2026

They have been charged with fraud, money laundering and misuse of public funds.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the suspects will make their first appearance on Wednesday.

Medicare24, Matlala’s company, had secured a R350m contract to conduct the health assessments of new recruits in June 2024, but that was cancelled in May 2025 after an investigation showed that the tender was irregularly awarded.

Sowetan