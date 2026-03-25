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WATCH | Parties want Ekurhuleni mayor to address allegations from Madlanga Commission

Michelle Banda

Michelle Banda

Journalist

Preparations are steaming ahead for the Ekurhuleni state of the city address taking place on March 25 2026. (Michelle Banda)

Ahead of Ekurhuleni’s state of the city address, parties say they don’t expect much from it but are hoping that mayor Nkosiphendule Xhakaza will address some of the allegations emanating from the Madlanga Commission.

The commission has heard allegations linking the City of Ekurhuleni to governance and administrative failures, particularly regarding procurement and oversight processes.

Evidence presented suggests possible irregularities in how certain municipal decisions were handled, raising concerns about accountability and internal controls within the metro.

While no final findings have been made, the commission is examining whether officials or systems within Ekurhuleni enabled or failed to prevent improper conduct.

Speaking before Xhakaza’s address, Freedom Front Plus caucus leader in Ekurhuleni, Jennifer Glover said the party was hoping Xhakaza would address allegations made at the Madlanga Commission, which she described as a “hot potato”.

“The FF+ definitely wants the mayor to address the situation of Madlanga. I think it’s a hot potato and something he needs to address and can’t leave out.”

She said the party did not expect much from the address.

“To be honest, we are not expecting too much. We are used to a culture where the current executive mayor basically tweaks his speech from the previous year. We are hoping that service delivery and maintenance are part of the priorities in our city. We want a stable supply of water and electricity.”

Nkululeko Dunga, EFF Chairperson in Gauteng, told Sowetan: “We have no confidence that he (Xhakaza) has the interest of the city or its people at heart.”

Sowetan


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