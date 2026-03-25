Yeoville shooting: Syndicate was following person from airport, police say

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Four people were shot dead and one injured during a shootout with police in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Gauteng police have confirmed that the four men shot dead by police in Yeoville on Wednesday morning were following a person from OR Tambo International Airport at the time.

According to police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, the men were believed to have been part of a syndicate targeting tourists and residents coming from the airport.

As police moved to intercept them in Yeoville a shootout occurred. Four were killed and one was injured, she said.

Asked for details about the person being followed at the time and what happened to them, Muridili said: “That is part of the investigation.”

A man living near the scene told Sowetan how fearful he was as gunfire rang out nearby for about 20 minutes. Paul Kocha said he was on the phone with his wife, who had just given birth, when he heard gunshots outside.

“I did not see anything, but I heard gunshots. I was on the phone speaking to my wife. She had just give birth, and then suddenly, when I dropped the call, [there were] gunshots.

“I was terrified. I couldn’t even look outside the window,” he said. “I decided to stay in the bedroom where it is safe, and the gunshots continued. I had a feeling something major was happening.”

The incident took place at about 5.30am.

When a Sowetan team arrived at the scene, the bodies were still lying in the street covered in foil blankets next to the Suzuki Swift they had been travelling in, as the forensic team combed the scene.

Kocha said it was when he was taking his children to school that he saw bodies lying in the streets.

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“The work of the police is to be appreciated. As a resident in this area, crime is at a high level. I have never seen such an incident … and I have been living in this area for 13 years.

“We of course see people being robbed and a few incidents of shooting people, but this was something else. The gunshots took about 15-20 minutes to stop.”

Another resident said he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots. “I was not scared because it is normal in this area,” he said.

Muridili said a crime intelligence-driven operation resulted in four suspected armed robbers being shot dead, one being injured and arrested, and three firearms recovered.

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“The information received was analysed and operationalised by a joint team comprising SAPS counterintelligence, the SAPS Gauteng Tactical Response Team, the Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, CAP Specialised Operations and Tracker Connect.”

She said suspects were reported to be travelling in two vehicles, one of them a Swift fitted with false registration plates.

“Police attempted to intercept the vehicles in Yeoville, which led to a high-speed chase. A shootout ensued between the suspects and law enforcement members.”

Police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

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Muridili said the recovered firearms would be taken for ballistic testing to determine whether they have been used in other criminal activity.

She said Yeoville police station has been identified as one of South Africa’s 40 highest-crime stations.

Sowetan