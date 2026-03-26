Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

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Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs and Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Stopping the SAPS rot left by dubious officers is priority, says Cachalia

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia held stakeholder sessions in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday. Picture Eugene Coetzee (Eugene Coetzee)

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia says urgent steps are being taken to address potential leadership and capacity gaps within the South African Police Service, as a growing number of senior officers face criminal charges.

Speaking during an interview with Clement Manyatela on radio station 702, Cachalia confirmed that he has tasked Lt-Gen Lineo Nkhuoa, who oversees human resource management, with assessing and responding to the effects these developments will have on the organisation.

Full story here.

Philicity Reeken tells why she decided to lose weight

Jacaranda FM’s Philicity Reeken Shares the Emotional and Physical Reality of Her 35kg Weight Loss Journey (SUPPLIED)

Philicity Reeken, the vivacious co-host of Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast Show, has been on an admirable weight loss journey that has seen her drop 35kg in the last year. Reeken details to Sowetan how a severe health scare resulted in a lifestyle change.

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Soweto derby may be moved due to clash with music festival

Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs is tackled by Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates as Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looks on during the Betway Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium. ( Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Next month’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium could be shifted by a day or moved to a new venue to avoid potential chaos in the Nasrec precinct because of a music concert scheduled for the same day, Sowetan has established.

Billed for April 25, the derby date clashes with the Ultra Music Festival featuring international acts and attracting more than 20,000 people.

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