Ekurhuleni mayor vows to end ‘barren’ years of poor service

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Ekurhuleni mayor’s state of the city address failed to impress some political parties who spoke of their disappointment at the “repetition” of what they have heard before.

Among some of the things Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said yesterday was that his administration has managed to stabilise governance and confronted the R2bn revenue shortfall, which was topical in his last state of the city address.

He also said interventions the city has implemented have yielded tangible results, with overall performance improving significantly from 77% to 90%, reflecting a clear shift towards stability and effectiveness.

“This is not incidental progress; it is the outcome of deliberate leadership, firm decision-making and a collective commitment to restore the city to functionality and credibility,” Xhakaza said.

“When we assumed office, we were confronted with the urgent responsibility of decisively confronting and dismantling the remnants of this catastrophic period.

“We made a conscious and deliberate choice not to manage the decline but to reverse it. In doing so, we placed this city firmly on a path of recovery termed the ‘Season of Hope’,” said Xhakaza while giving his second mayoral state of the city address yesterday.

However, ActionSA and the city’s mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo said: “Referencing the previous state of the city address, we realise the mayor was just repeating the same things.”

According to Khumalo, the city is still struggling financially despite the improved cash on hand of 19 days that Xhakaza announced.

“Legally or normally, it has to be 25 days. In service delivery matters, he mentioned some other things but did not commit on other critical matters like the unfinished projects and sewer in parts of the metro.”

DA mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, was one of those not moved by Xhakaza’s speech. He said under Xhakaza’s leadership waste management was not happening in areas such as Tembisa. Another thing, he said, was the problem of illegal connections in areas such as Kempton Park and Benoni, yet Xhakaza was not saying anything about that.

“As the DA, we are disappointed and disheartened with the address. In a city which has been a case study for corruption and lack of service delivery, all that we could hear from the mayor was blame-shifting.

“This is a mayor that comes from a political party that has been in government for many years. Instead of taking accountability, all we could hear was him blaming other parties that have been in government, which was just 16 months from 2024.”

However, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said he was impressed with Xhakaza’s address.

“To be frank, I am thrilled because there is synergy from what the president said in the state of the nation and what we said in the state of the province and what the mayor of Ekurhuleni has said. It really captured the essence of local government issues.”

Xhakaza also said the city was taking seriously revelations that were made about the city at the Madlanga commission.

The commission has heard allegations linking the City of Ekurhuleni to governance and administrative failures, particularly regarding procurement and oversight processes.

Evidence presented suggests possible irregularities in how certain municipal decisions were handled, raising concerns about accountability and internal controls within the metro.

While no final findings have been made, the commission is examining whether officials or systems within Ekurhuleni enabled or failed to prevent improper conduct.

Sowetan