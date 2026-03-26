Five things you need to know about government audit outcomes

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Auditor-general Tsakane Maluleke tables the 2024-25 consolidated general report at the AG's head office in Pretoria. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Auditor-general Tsakane Maluleke says there has been minimal progress towards improving government audit results.

According to Maluleke, only 151 government departments, or 36%, received unqualified audit opinions in 2024/25 — a slight increase from the 142 in 2023/24.

Here’s what you need to know:

In 2024/25, auditees incurred R1.4bn in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, down from R3.5bn the previous year. High-impact auditees were responsible for 84% (R1.19bn) of the amount.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure of R1.6bn is still under assessment and has not been disclosed, “of which R1.28bn has exceeded the prescribed resolution timelines”.

There were 161 material irregularities with an estimated financial loss of R9.1bn due to payment for items not received, revenue non-collection and penalties for late payments. Other reasons pertained to poor asset safeguarding and fraud and non-compliance.

READ | Audit is just a cover-up for secretary of parliament

A total of 175 auditees received unqualified opinion with findings in 2024/25, an increase from the 161 the previous year; 73 received qualified opinions with findings, and five received disclaimers, an increase from the one auditee recorded in 2023/24.

The Land Bank, SABC, Transnet and Industrial Development Corporation, among other entities, received unqualified audit opinions with findings, while Eskom received a qualified opinion with findings. The SA Post Office, SA Airways and Denel received disclaimers, which means the companies’ accounts cannot be relied on.

Sowetan