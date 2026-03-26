Insurance-murders accused planned hit on investigating officer, court told

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A woman accused of killing her son and a niece for insurance has been denied bail for the second time after it was discovered that she allegedly was planning a hit on an investigation officer.

Agnes Setshwantsho is facing two counts of murder, two counts of fraud and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

She allegedly murdered her son, Kutlo, as well as her niece, Bonolo Modisaemang, to cash in life insurance policies. However, North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said Sentshwantsho did not get the millions she had claimed for.

Other allegations are that Setshwantsho had insured at least 40 family members with five different insurance companies.

According to Gunya, it was found that Setshwantsho was allegedly conspiring to have the investigating officer killed at the time she was making a bid for bail the second time.

Gunya said the prosecutor, advocate Kgalalelo Molefe, further submitted that “while the accused was pursuing her bail application, she was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to have the investigating officer and other witnesses killed.”

In November 2023. Setshwantsho applied for bail but it was denied in February 2024 after she was deemed a flight risk

“In her recent application based on alleged new facts, submitted by way of an affidavit through her legal representative, the accused cited strong family ties, a fixed address, the circumstantial nature of the state’s case and limited financial means,” he said.

Gunya said the state then opposed the application and called the investigating officer to testify.

“His evidence confirmed that no new facts had been presented before the court.”

The court subsequently denied bail. The trial is scheduled to take place at the North West High Court in Mahikeng from July 13-17.