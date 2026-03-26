Stopping the SAPS rot left by dubious officers is priority, says Cachalia

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Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia says urgent steps are being taken to address potential leadership and capacity gaps within the South African Police Service (SAPS), as a growing number of senior officers face criminal charges.

Speaking during an interview with Clement Manyatela on radio station 702, Cachalia confirmed that he has tasked Lt-Gen Lineo Nkhuoa, who oversees human resource management, with assessing and responding to the effects these developments will have on the organisation.

The country’s security cluster has been plunged further into crisis after national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was summonsed to appear in court next month in relation to a R360m health tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

“I asked Gen Nkhuoa to respond to the possible gaps and capacity gaps that might be created because there’s a substantial number of senior police officers who’ve been charged. So, we need to take some steps to plug those gaps,” he said.

Cachalia also said he had engaged Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane to lead efforts aimed at strengthening procurement systems within the SAPS. Dimpane is the CFO for the SAPS.

According to Cachalia, an intervention team will be established to review procurement processes and improve oversight, as he noted that the challenges extended beyond a single problematic contract.

“I’ve asked Gen Dimpane to set up an intervention team to look at procurement in general and how to strengthen the control environment. Because clearly, the problem is not just with a single contract, which is bad enough,” he said.

To support this process, Cachalia said he has held discussions with finance minister Enoch Godongwana, and plans to engage the auditor-general, with the aim of assembling a multidisciplinary intervention team.

“I want to make sure that we have a strong intervention team, which will include outside experts,” he added.

Madlanga commission recommendations

Cachalia said he intends to set up an interim governance panel to guide the implementation of recommendations by the Madlanga commission, as well as broader efforts to professionalise the police service.

He confirmed that there were consultations with Somadoda Fikeni, chair of the Public Service Commission, as part of shaping a long-term vision for policing in SA.

Cachalia expressed deep concern about the revelations at the commission, saying they have left him feeling angry. However, he stressed that his responsibility is to act decisively rather than dwell on emotions.

“I have been watching the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc committee with a mixture of despair, anger and outrage, but my responsibility is not to have feelings and emotions about what is wrong in SAPS, but to see what can be done to rebuild the trust policing depends on,” he said.

He added that the current state of crime and policing in the country is “not a pretty picture”, emphasising the need to define a clear path forward.

“The issue for me is what steps are necessary to define the future, to reshape how policing works in the country and to build a police service that is worthy of the trust of our people,” he concluded.