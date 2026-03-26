The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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How top cops laid ground for Matlala’s firm to secure R350m tender

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is accused number number one in a case of tender fraud involving high ranking officials, 12 of whom are senior police officials and a company director. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s bid documents for a R350m SAPS contract were so poor and “unacceptable” that he should have been disqualified immediately.

However, nine SAPS managers who were part of the Bid Evaluation Committee avoided the glaring blunders, laying the ground for Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane, be awarded the lucrative tender over 21 firms who were in the bid.

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Security cluster plunged further into ‘crisis’ as Masemola goes to court

The national commissioner of the SAPS, Gen Fannie Masemola, has been summoned to appear in court over the "Cat" Matlala tender. (Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day)

The country’s security cluster has been plunged further into crisis after national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was summoned to appear in court next month over the R350m health tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Experts say this latest development in the security cluster further highlights a deteriorating system within the SAPS as currently the police top brass have been removed from office.

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Onika, 20, nails ‘empowering’ LLB degree at UJ

At just 20, Onika Mokoena’s graduation with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) is remarkable for the journey that got her there. (Supplied)

At just 20, Onika Mokoena’s graduation with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Johannesburg is remarkable not only for the achievement itself, but for the journey that got her there.

Onika matriculated at the age of 15. Despite starting school later than most, she progressed rapidly by skipping three grades

“In primary school, I did Grade 2 and 3 in one year, and later Grade 6 and 7 in one year. Then in high school, I skipped Grade 9,” Onika explained.