WATCH | Alleged insurance murder mastermind sought death certificate from victim’s family

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The alleged mastermind in the R10m murder-for insurance scheme approached the family of one of her victims, offered to bury him and asked for his death certificate, but they refused as they did not know her.

This is according to Petrus Seakamela’s sister Jane, 48, who said former policewoman Rachel Kutumela approached her family four times asking to bury her brother and also offering groceries.

However, they refused and told her to leave with all the food she had bought.

WATCH | Johannes Shokane, Thomas Shokane, twins William and Robert Shokane, David Kutumela, Damaris Selepe, Benedictor Mataba and Martha Iris Ruiters at the Polokwane magistrate's court. They are accused of being part of an 11-man syndicate that killed people for insurance… pic.twitter.com/NyeV5xWYC0 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 26, 2026

Speaking to Sowetan, Jane said two days after their brother was found murdered and his body dumped next to a dustbin near a school, Kutumela and her sister Annah Shokane called the family, seeking documents to claim from insurance.

Jane said she and her other brother were at the time organising the burial when they received a call from elders in the family telling them that Kutumela and Shokane were at the house with groceries and asking for documents to claim from insurance to help bury Seakamela. Kutumela and her sister had said they were relatives of Damaris Selepe.

Selepe was previously in a relationship with Kutumela but by the time he was murdered in 2013, they had not been in a relationship for five years, she said.

Jane said while they knew Selepe, they did not know Kutumela and they refused her offer.

“We said no, we can’t have our brothers buried by strangers. She had broken up with Damaris five years earlier, and we had the capability to bury our brother,” she said.

However, said Jane, Kutumela persisted, and returned three more times.

At some point, she said, Kutumela and her sister followed them to the mortuary asking for documents.

She said Kutumela and her sister had arrived there wearing white headwraps “as if they are church people”.

“I did not even know that she (Kutumela) was a police officer. My mother shouted at them saying, ‘leave us alone, did you help me give birth to my son?’

“It was only then that they left us alone. However, Rachel pointed a finger at me saying she will see me in court. It’s because I was the one who was vocal, refusing with the documents.”

According to Jane, she later found out that Rachel was well known at the mortuary because “she usually went to the mortuary to bother them”.

She said they later found out that Rachel got her brother’s documents and claimed from insurance.

“I don’t know how she got them because we never gave them the papers.”

Police have confirmed that Kutumela indeed managed to put in an insurance claim and received a payout.

Allegations are that the syndicate was led by Kutumela. Other alleged members are her daughter Florah Shokane Kutumela, sister Annah, husband David Kutumela, and four brothers — Thomas Shokane, William Shokane and his twin Robert, as well as Johannes Shokane, Selepe who is a cousin, sister-in-law Martha Ruiters and sangoma Benedictor Mataba.

All 11 face multiple charges ranging from murder, fraud and money laundering. Most of the victims were related to the family.

Jane said at the time of Seakamela’s murder, he had allegedly become mentally unstable and was taken to a church where he had been staying for treatment.

Jane said two people travelling in what looked like Rachel’s bakkie picked him up from the church in the middle of the night. That was the last time he was seen alive.

“When I saw his body, there was water coming out of his nose, mouth and ears — it seemed like he was drowned or something. For someone to throw him next to those bins, it was like they were sending a message to us.

“We are a praying family. We were truly hurt. We cried throughout from the day we found out until he got buried.

“I don’t think the suspects should be released on bail or even after the trial concludes. They deserve to rot in jail.”

The Shokane brothers, as well as David, Selepe, Mataba and Martha Iris Ruiters, appeared in court on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to April 11 for a bail application hearing.

Kutemela, her daughter and sister were the first to be arrested in 2024. Their matter will go on trial in the Polokwane high court on October 5.

Sowetan