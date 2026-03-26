WATCH LIVE | Small business minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni addresses trade event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of small business development Stella Tembisa Ndabeni is leading a delegation of dignitaries for two engagements that aim to support entrepreneurship in the Free State.

Ndabeni will deliver the keynote address at the Lejweleputswa district Economic Transformation Strategic Interface and Right to Trade Dialogue, in Bloemfontein.

Part 1 of the Free State engagements will see the minister convening the economic transformation strategic interface, which will provide a platform for MSMEs for engagement with government. This will further include the handover of essential tools and machinery to 165 informal traders as part of the department’s Informal Micro Enterprises Development Programme (IMEDP).

During part 2 of the event, the minister will commemorate human rights month, focusing on section 22 of the constitution — the right to trade.

Watch Part 1 here:

TimesLIVE