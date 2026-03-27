Affordable banking for budding businesses: meet the Capitec Entrepreneur Account

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Since the launch of Capitec’s Entrepreneur Account, more than 74,000 have been opened - without any formal marketing.

SA’s economy is powered by millions of entrepreneurs, from traders and sole proprietors to growing small businesses. Collectively, they represent one of the country’s greatest opportunities for inclusive growth and job creation.

In line with its purpose to create a meaningful difference, Capitec is excited to introduce the Entrepreneur Account, a banking solution designed specifically around the real needs of small and independent business owners.

The Entrepreneur Account was born from a clear insight: more than 1.4-million Capitec clients were already using their Personal Banking Accounts to run businesses.

Rather than forcing them to register with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission before they felt they were ready, Capitec identified an opportunity to meet them where they were and support them to grow with affordability and simplicity.

The response has been compelling. Since its launch, more than 74,000 Entrepreneur Accounts have been opened organically, without any formal marketing.

Manage multiple accounts, accept card payments, and access credit — all with Capitec’s Entrepreneur Account built for independent business owners. (Capitec Bank)

The solution is purpose-built for sole proprietors and unregistered businesses, offering a professional platform that enables entrepreneurs to formalise their operations and scale over time.

Unlike traditional business banking models that offer differing fees, if not higher, Capitec has leveraged its scale to ensure entrepreneurs pay the same transaction fees as a Personal Banking Account, removing a critical cost barrier for small and early-stage ventures.

Game-changing features for entrepreneurs include:

No extra monthly fee for qualifying Personal Banking clients, lowering the cost of entry for small businesses.

Up to four Entrepreneur Accounts to manage different income streams or ventures.

Professional credibility — with the business name displayed on cards, statements and proofs of account.

Ability to accept card payments through a linked Capitec card machine with low card commission fees.

Access to capital, with inflow‑based credit facilities of up to R500,000 based on daily card sales and invoices — to scale, restock, hire, invest and grow.

This makes it easier for small businesses to qualify for credit, especially if they don’t have a long trading history, collateral or formal structures.

If we support these business owners to grow sustainably, the ripple effect could be millions of jobs created over time — Francois Viviers, Capitec group executive

Speaking to the broader opportunity, Capitec group executive for marketing and client experience Francois Viviers says the bank has initiated this in a move to assist millions of businesses to create employment.

“SA has millions of formal and informal small businesses, and behind every one of them is an entrepreneur trying to build a better future. If we get this right, if we support these business owners to grow sustainably, the ripple effect could be millions of jobs created over time,” he says.

“Every entrepreneur, no matter how small, deserves to be treated as a valuable client and a meaningful contributor to SA’s economy.”

Unlocking real value

Building on the same commitment to affordability and simplicity, Capitec has also confirmed that most of its core banking fees will remain unchanged for 2026.

This bold move, underpinned by their relentless investment in technology, reinforces its market leadership and commitment to delivering real value back to its 25-million clients.

At a time when South Africans are navigating significant economic pressure, Capitec is guided by its purpose-driven innovation principles to ensure that rising fees are one less thing for clients to worry about.

By operating at a scale that enables the group to work with extreme efficiency, it continues to pass operational savings directly back to its clients.

Inflation may be at the lowest we’ve seen in many years, but consumers are still under real pressure. Increasing bank fees shouldn’t be another thing South Africans need to worry about — Francois Viviers, Capitec group executive

While macroeconomic indicators suggest a cooling in inflation, the reality within South African households remains one of tightened budgets and rising essential costs.

The decision to keep fees low is a deliberate intervention to make a meaningful difference in its clients’ daily lives. Credit should be accessible to support this growth, rather than a benefit reserved only for large, well‑resourced corporations.

“Inflation may be at the lowest we’ve seen in many years, but consumers are still under real pressure,” says Viviers. “StatsSA data for December shows that the inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages was 4.4%, with meat price inflation at 12.6%. Increasing bank fees shouldn’t be another thing South Africans need to worry about.”

Viviers adds: “Our technology investments and innovative culture are key to unlocking real value which is passed back to our clients.”

Market-leading transparency

Capitec’s 2026 fee structure remains the benchmark for simplicity, continuing the 2025 philosophy of condensing more than 30 pricing points into five clear, easy-to-understand amounts.

This strategy returned R203m to clients in just six months between March and August 2025.

Key 2026 fees include:

Personal Banking monthly fee: R7,50

Business Banking monthly fee: R50

Capitec-to-Capitec payment: R1

Payment to other SA banks: R2

Debit order: R3

Immediate payment to all SA banks: R6

Cash withdrawal: R10 per R1,000 at any bank’s ATM in SA

Business Banking clients pay exactly the same transaction fees as Personal Banking clients.

Innovation as a national utility

Whether reducing banking fees for millions of clients or creating a springboard for the country’s entrepreneurs, Capitec’s focus for 2026 is clear: purposeful innovation must enable economic dignity.

By simplifying how banking is delivered, Capitec positions itself as an essential financial utility, helping entrepreneurs build stronger financial records, access opportunities and create lasting value for their communities.

This article was sponsored by Capitec Bank.