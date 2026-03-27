Collapsed school wall kills pupil and injures five

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A section of the school wall gave way at Lerutle Primary School on Thursday.

A Grade 3 pupil from Lerutle Primary School has died after a wall collapsed on him during breaktime, leaving five other pupils injured.

According to Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona, preliminary reports indicate that a section of the school wall gave way on Thursday, falling onto six pupils and causing severe injuries.

“Emergency services responded swiftly, and all six learners were transported to various medical facilities for urgent treatment. Tragically, one of the injured learners, a Grade 3 boy, later succumbed to his injuries while in hospital,” Mabona said.

Gauteng MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, expressed profound shock and sadness after the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the learner’s family, fellow learners, educators and the entire school community during this difficult time,” said Chiloane.

The department confirmed that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

It has deployed psychosocial support teams to the school to provide counselling and emotional support to affected pupils, educators and the bereaved family.

This is the third pupil who has lost his life at school since the beginning of the school year. Milton Mokgoatsane died on February 16 when a goalpost fell on him at the school’s sports grounds at Reagile Primary School.

Manqoba Mnisi allegedly died under unclear circumstances at Bernard Isaacs Primary School on February 9.

Sowetan