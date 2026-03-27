Ekurhuleni ‘ghost workers’ demand jobs, compensation

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Police kept protesting former municipal workers away from Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza’s State of the City address in Germiston on Wednesday. Photos: Kimberly Mutandiro

Former Ekurhuleni municipal workers claim the municipal database shows them earning salaries 11 years after their contracts ended.

About 200 former Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers are now demanding jobs and compensation.

On Wednesday, they marched to the mayor’s office in Germiston. The protest was timed for mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza’s state of the city address, but the marchers were kept at a distance by metro police.

The workers represent about 3,600 former EPWP workers employed to clean parks under the Lungile Mtshali project from 2013 to 2015.

They said they cannot access the R370 SRD grant and state employment opportunities because their names still appear as employees on the municipal database − 11 years later.

“The municipal database shows they are still earning salaries as ghost workers,” said Princess Majola, executive member of the Workers and Socialist Party.

Midupi Patrick Selepe, 66, said he barely survives on an old- age grant. He said according to the municipal database, he is earning R17,000 a month.

After the EPWP contracts were terminated, some were hired by Hlaniki Investment Holdings to do the same jobs on short-term contracts. Later, the workers were given skills training, such as sewing, and hoped to get jobs.

The workers say they were unfairly dismissed, not paid their dues, and did not get Unemployment Insurance Fund money. They claim the city had promised compensation and to absorb them as permanent employees.

Worker representative Zandile Dlamini said the matter was taken to the Bargaining Council and the Labour Court by the Simunye Workers Forum and Casual Workers Office in 2015.

In 2020, 197 applicants in the case were awarded between R6,000 and R24,000 each in compensation. Dlamini and the other workers never received compensation.

“They should just give us our jobs back,” said Dlamini.

A representative from the mayor’s office, Zinzile Nxesi, received and signed the memorandum. He said the municipality would organise a meeting within a week with officials from the South African Revenue Service, the department of labour, municipal officials, and protest leaders to clarify if workers still appear on the database.

He said all issues, including whether workers can be reinstated, will be discussed.

The march was part of three demonstrations organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions campaign against job losses. Marches also took place in Marikana in the North West and in communities surrounding Maleoskop Blueridge Platinum Mine, near Groblersdal in Limpopo. − GroundUp