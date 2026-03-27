Fate of ANC Limpopo conference in court’s hands

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Pophi Ramathuba, Premier of Limpopo who is contesting the leadership of the ANC in the province this weekend. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

The ANC Limpopo provincial conference hangs in the balance after a court reserved its judgment in an urgent application seeking to interdict the event at the eleventh hour.

The Limpopo high court is set to deliver its judgment on Friday, which could have severe implications as delegates are meant to start registering for the conference on that day.

The conference is mostly expected to be uncontested after the two warring factions smoked the peace pipe.

However, a disgruntled ANC branch member, Nhlanhla Basil Mabasa, interdicted it after he questioned the legitimacy of the digital device that was used to verify the branch general meeting in ward 10 of the Collins Chabane region, which decided on the delegates that would represent the branch at the conference.

The two factions have agreed to work together, with Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba expected to be elected as provincial chair. Polokwane mayor John Mpe is deputising her, but they now face a challenge that could see both their efforts to smoke the peace pipe being interrupted should the court grant the interdict.

But several ANC heavyweights say they are confident the interdict will be thrown out and that the conference will go ahead.

“They will lose; the conference will proceed,” said a source in the ANC leadership.

Mabasa wants the court to halt the conference until he has been furnished with all documents related to the branch meeting that took place in his ward in November.

He wants access to attendance registers, nomination forms, and delegates’ nomination records as well as the correspondence relating to the submission or recognition of branch structures, among others.

He also asked the court to give him 10 days upon receiving the documents to submit a supplementary affidavit in the case.

He said this was important because it was a dispute that directly affects the conference as it relates to the selection of delegates.

Mabasa claims there was inconsistency between the reports that were produced for the meeting around how many people were in attendance.

He said the electronic device that was used to digitally verify members in attendance stopped working after only verifying 19 members. The member verification process was then done manually, capturing a further 67 members and bringing the total attendance to 86, but its final report shows that it scanned in 111 people.

“This figure is inconsistent with both the electronic verification process (which was interrupted at 19 members) and the total physical attendance of 86 members,” Mabasa says in his founding affidavit.

Mabasa says he received no explanation for the discrepancy and has no idea where the additional 25 members came from.