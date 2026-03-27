Shebeshxt seeks bail with new legal team

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The legal saga surrounding Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke has taken another turn after he officially parted ways with his previous legal representative.

Last November the controversial musician was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted in the upmarket suburb of Bendor outside Polokwane. The 30-year-old rapper allegedly shot at a motorist in Limpopo in October, resulting in a 34-year-old man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi revealed Shebeshxt, who was previously represented by Mr Ramusi, had appointed attorney Michael Khumalo as his new legal representative.

His new attorney has indicated his intention to approach the court for bail based on new facts.

The matter has been transferred to the Polokwane regional court.

Shebeshxt will remain in custody until his next appearance on May 15.