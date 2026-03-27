The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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ANC to press on with EC conference despite interdict

Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, national secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and NEC deployee to the Eastern Cape Mmamoloko Kubayi during the PEC meeting at the ELICC on Tuesday. Picture: Ziyanda Zweni ( Ziyanda Zweni, Ziyanda Zweni)

The ANC in the Eastern Cape will proceed with its high-stakes provincial elective conference this weekend despite a high court interdict and threats of contempt of court proceedings.

The party confirmed late on Thursday it would go ahead with the conference, scheduled from Friday to Sunday, arguing its decision to appeal against the ruling allowed it to continue.

This follows an interim interdict granted by the high court in KuGompo City earlier on Thursday, halting the conference pending the resolution of internal disputes over branch processes and verification reports.

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Insurance murders accused Agnes Setshwantsho ‘planned hit on investigating officer’

Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho, 49, is accused of killing relatives in a multimillion-rand insurance scam. File photo. (Supplied)

A woman accused of killing her son and a niece for insurance money has been denied bail for the second time after it was discovered she was allegedly planning a hit on an investigating officer.

Agnes Setshwantsho is facing two counts of murder, two counts of fraud and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

She allegedly murdered her son, Kutlo, and her niece, Bonolo Modisaemang, to cash in life insurance policies. However, North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said Sentshwantsho did not get the millions she had claimed.

During investigations, police exhumed the body of her husband, who died in 2016, to determine the cause of his death. Her other daughters died in 2005 and 2015. She has not been linked to the three deaths.

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Tshwane mayor pressed on Modise suspension delay

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The DA in Tshwane has raised questions about the mayor’s “failure” to act against her embattled deputy, Eugene Modise, as recommended by an internal investigation five months ago.

During a council meeting on Thursday, DA mayoral candidate Cillers Brink asked mayor Nasiphi Moya why Modise had not yet been suspended.

“There is something very wrong here. Can we please have an explanation from the mayor why Eugene Modise has not been suspended as finance MMC pending the outcome of the investigation against him,” Brink said.