THE POLITICAL ARENA | ANC succession showdown

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More than two decades after the rise of former president Jacob Zuma reshaped South Africa’s political landscape, the ANC again finds itself at a critical crossroads.

In this debut episode of The Political Arena, Arena Holdings’ political team, Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba and Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa, unpack the dynamics shaping the ANC’s next succession battle.

From growing speculation about potential candidates to questions about credibility, internal alliances and the influence of party machinery, the team analyses the key players and power shifts already shaping the race. They also explore what leadership choices could mean for the stability of the government of national unity and South Africa’s broader political trajectory, particularly ahead of provincial conferences and the 2026 local government elections.

As the conversation unfolds, the episode reflects on the role of the media in a constitutional democracy and the responsibility of journalists to cover high-stakes political contests with depth, balance and accountability.

No party escapes scrutiny. As the ANC charts its next chapter, the implications will be felt far beyond its own ranks.

The Political Arena brings together political editors and reporters who are in the rooms, on the calls and tracking the shifting alliances, analysing the power moves, unpacking the politics and decoding the spin.