Tshwane mayor pressed on Modise suspension delay

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26 March 2026. City of Tshwane deputy Mayor, Eugen Modise and members of the mayoral committee briefing the media on Governance, Acountability measures and Draft 2026/27 Budget of council in Tshwane. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The DA in Tshwane has raised questions about the mayor’s “failure” to act against her embattled deputy, Eugene Modise, as recommended by an internal investigation five months ago.

During a council meeting on Thursday, DA mayoral candidate Cillers Brink asked mayor Nasiphi Moya why Modise had not yet been suspended

“There is something very wrong here, can we please have an explanation from the mayor why Eugene Modise has not been suspended as finance MMC pending the outcome of the investigation against him,” Brink said

“Given that MMC Kholofelo Morodi has been suspended, is there one set of standards for some people and another set of standards for others? It’s an important point for this council to understand. Is she protecting MMC of finance?’” questioned Brink

However, earlier Modise had told journalists that he had been cleared and that the attack from the DA was a political gimmick.

“I cooperated and the outcome was crystal clear that the were no irregularities, there was no corruption and none of the findings say I did anything wrong,” he said.

“The only thing that the council is attending to is the conduct of councillors and an ad hoc committee has been established and I am cooperating and will respond appropriately to all the questions.”

Sowetan sister publication Sunday Times last week reported that Triotic Protection Services, a security company founded by Modise, earns R3m every month from the city.

Triotic is the service provider for the city and offers guarding services to more than 20 municipal sites.

While Modise claimed he had resigned as a director at the company in 2023 when he became a councillor and sold the business, a forensic investigation found that he had failed to provide any sale agreement or proof of payment for the sale.

In addition, the investigation by Neube Incorporated found that he continued to benefit financially from the company as it rented office space in a building he owns.

Modise had not disclosed this and also had not disclosed the alleged monthly payments he received for the business.

The report, which was filed almost five months ago, recommends disciplinary proceedings be instituted against Modise for his failure to disclose the information. However, it clears him of undue influence as the company was appointed by the city following a court order in January 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, Moya held a press conference in which she said the city would initiate a suspension process against its CFO, Gareth Mnisi. She said a disciplinary report would be tabled during its council seating later in the day.

Mnisi has been implicated at the Madlanga commission in security tender manipulation claims. Several WhatsApp messages presented before the commission show he worked with the suspended Tshwane police deputy chief to award tenders to their preferred companies.

“Given the central role of this office, this matter is being handled in a manner that safeguards the city’s financial systems and maintains public confidence,” Moya said.

“In the meantime, [Mnisi] has been home on leave while we process the investigation.”

The council was expected to vote and decide his fate on Thursday but voting had not taken place by the time of publication.

Sowetan