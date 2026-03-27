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WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Bafana Bafana star was killed in 2014

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered more than 11 years ago in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE


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