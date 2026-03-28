Contempt of court case against senior ANC leaders postponed

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Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, national secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC NEC deployée to the Eastern Cape Mmamoloko Kubayi during a PEC meeting at the ELICC on Tuesday. File photo

The contempt of court case implicating several ANC leaders, including its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, for allegedly undermining an interim interdict halting the much-anticipated Eastern Cape provincial conference has been postponed.

The high court in KuGompo City on Saturday morning postponed the application for contempt of court against 12 ANC members without a set date.

Judge MJ Lowe further removed the application from the roll of urgent matters.

The application was brought by three disgruntled party members who want the implicated senior ANC leaders to be sent to jail for the alleged contempt.

This relates to an interim interdict granted by the high court in KuGompo City on Thursday prohibiting the ANC from continuing with its highly contested provincial conference.

Speaking to the media after the court’s adjournment, the attorney of applicants Lwazi Rotya and Sinethemba Mpande, Sinawo Makangela, said his clients wanted the conference not to continue in the face of the court order.

Makangela said they are now expecting the respondents to file their papers.

“They must answer to those allegations that our client has made. And then, once they answer, we’ll reply. And then we’ll approach the registrar.”

The third applicant, Nompumelelo Mzotho, is being represented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukayitobi.

The court action came as delegates who had travelled to KuGompo City for the provincial elective conference were ordered to return home.

In a letter issued by provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi to the party’s delegates on Saturday, Ngcukayitobi informed the party structures that the conference has been postponed until further notice.

“Accordingly, all delegates, ANC leagues and alliance [partners], invited guests and representatives of ANC structures are advised of this postponement with the best wishes for everyone to have a safe journey as you return to your respective homes.”

The party was expected to host a media briefing at the East London ICC on Saturday afternoon after an urgent provincial executive committee meeting.

However, at the 11th hour, the party backtracked and cancelled the session without giving any reasons.

Daily Dispatch