Ramathuba says SACP decision to contest elections ‘unfortunate’; choose ANC membership

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Newly elected ANC Limpopo chairperson Phophi Ramathuba says the SACP’s decision to contest elections outside the tripartite alliance is “unfortunate”.

Ramathuba, who was this weekend elected the second woman provincial chairperson, said the SACP stance was rushed but agreed that the ANC could no longer delay making a final decision on its relationship with the communists.

Delegates at the ANC’s 11th provincial conference made clear their displeasure, objecting to the SACP delivering its message of support.

They booed constantly and even took up the microphone to say they did not want to hear the SACP’s message.

Ramathuba, who is also in the leadership of the SACP in the province, said she did not agree with the decision taken by the national leadership.

“Yes, the SACP took a decision to contest; it’s an unfortunate decision, but we believe that for some of us, socialism is what we believe in, and communism, it’s who we are. Even if you won’t be having any portfolio that you have within the Communist Party, the consciousness is never going to escape.”

As far as she is concerned, the ANC was still the best vehicle to deliver the country towards the national democratic revolution (NDR).

It is only when the NDR has been achieved that the SACP can then come and “take us to socialism and currently we have not arrived. We still believe we are on the right path towards that”.

Her remarks come as the ANC is under pressure to make a decision on what to do with one of its tripartite alliance partners, the SACP, which, under its general secretary Solly Mapaila, took a decision to contest elections on its own.

Previously, the ANC and its partners, the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco, have always campaigned under one umbrella.

This changed in 2025 when Mapaila pronounced they would no longer support the ANC in their campaign in the local government elections, mostly over the decision to establish a government of national unity that included the DA.

Ramathuba suggested that if the ANC took a decision to disallow dual membership, she would easily pick the ANC over the SACP.

“So rest assured, there is no confusion. If tomorrow the membership of the SACP is gone, it won’t change who Phophi Ramathuba is because that’s who I am,” she said.

“We are just hoping that the NEC will quickly resolve this matter and come up with a position because whatever position the NEC is going to take, we are going to be taking that.

“I’ve already indicated to you to say, ‘Look, I’m not using the Communist Party membership or leadership for me to be who I am.’ It’s who I am, so it doesn’t matter where I will be.”

Tensions between the ANC and the SACP were at play on the first day of the conference, where one delegate took to the microphone and said: “We want to register a disclaimer that now you are allowing the SACP to come and give messages of support, but we as the ANC here in the province have got a problem, especially when we do door-to-door; we are suffering because these communists in the province are contesting the ANC.

“Are they telling us they are withdrawing from their stance and they are not contesting the local government elections? Because we can’t listen to people who contest against the ANC. Contesting against the ANC means you are contesting power and we can’t allow them to address us.”

Ramathuba said she understood why ANC branches were frustrated, as they bore the brunt of the SACP’s decision to contest elections.

It was, however, confusing that the SACP was carrying out a rigorous elections campaign in Limpopo when there was no coalition with the DA.

“We do understand; I even explained that I understand the frustrations of the delegates. That is why we in Limpopo — what is it that we have done wrong to the SACP for them to do this? They feel attacked personally for what they don’t know,” she said.

“Because when they look at what is happening in other provinces which are worse off, wherein probably the SACP will be justified to say, ‘Let’s get into this,’ they feel that here in the province it was not really necessary.”

She, however, called for cool heads, urging Limpopo members to wait for the ANC to make a final determination.

“So we can’t allow the branches to defy the NEC. Let’s just be patient as comrades and wait. It is pressing. This matter has to be resolved so that we’ve got a clear direction as to what to do. But for now we can’t pronounce anything until the NEC comes back to us,” she said.