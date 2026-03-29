Re-elected Mpumalanga ANC chair calls for members to humble themselves and serve

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Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has been re-elected as the leader of the ANC in the province. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Re-elected Mpumalanga ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu has warned against members preempting the party’s 2027 national conference.

Ndlovu was re-elected uncontested on Saturday. His deputy Speedy Mashilo, secretary Muzi Chirwa and deputy secretary Mpumi Hlophe were also elected uncontested. The contested position of treasurer went to Mbombela mayor Sibongile Makushe-Mazibuko. His election came after former treasurer Mandla Msibi’s name was raised on the floor but he failed to meet the threshold for the ballot.

Ndlovu said ANC members need to respect the party’s policies concerning national conferences.

“We have chosen discipline not because we do not have opinions,” he said. “For those who are positioning themselves and claiming to be the engine room of the ANC, the time will come when the ANC will open processes. When that time comes, we will engage fully and decisively. For now, those who are running ahead must look back; they will realise that they are just walking alone.”

The names of billionaire Patrice Motsepe, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile and the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, have been mentioned in the race to be the next president. Motsepe has previously denied seeking nomination.

Ndlovu urged those elected to humble themselves and work for the people.

“We are mindful of a dangerous tendency of leaders elected uncontested,” he said. “Sometimes they believe they are untouchable and are only accountable to themselves, and they become consumed by government responsibilities. We promise to work hard, strengthen, unite and deliver victory during the upcoming local government elections, as I’ve always said that coalition governments are not ideal.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa closed the proceedings and thanked members for holding a smooth conference.