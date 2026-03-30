Diepsloot’s youth defies the odds to earn honours degree

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Growing up in Diepsloot, Moses Makhadi has earned a Bachelor of Science Honours in Chemistry, marking a major milestone as the first person in his family to obtain a university degree.

Moses Makhadi from Diepsloot, north of Joburg, has earned a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Chemistry, marking a major personal milestone as the first person in his family to obtain a university degree.

His journey is not only defined by academic success but by the weight of responsibility he carried as the eldest sibling in his family.

Growing up, he felt constant pressure to set the right example. In the challenging environment of Diepsloot, Makhadi made a conscious decision to stay away from negative influences such as gangsterism, alcohol, smoking, and parties, which are synonymous with the area.

For the 24-year-old, it was never just about personal choices, it was about shaping a better path for those who would follow.

“Being the eldest, I felt like I had to get everything right. I knew that if I made mistakes, it would affect how my younger siblings see the future. So I made sure I stayed away from anything that could derail me because I wanted to create a better and cleaner path for them,” he said.

Living in a community where electricity was unreliable and crime was a daily reality further fuelled his determination.

Makhadi recalls hearing people being mugged in the early hours of the morning as they were leaving for work. It was an environment he was determined his siblings would not inherit.

“What pushed me was the condition we were living in. I didn’t want my younger siblings to grow up in that kind of life. It’s not an easy place to survive, education was the only key I had to change our situation and eventually take them out,” he explained.

In 2020, Makhadi began his academic journey at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), supported by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and the Mining Qualifications Authority. He completed his Diploma in Analytical Chemistry in record time and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Honours in Chemistry. His graduation was at UJ last week.

His passion for chemistry is deeply rooted in the realities he experienced growing up. From witnessing sewage spills and environmental challenges in his community to a school experiment that first sparked his curiosity, Moses believes chemistry holds the power to transform lives.

“I believe chemistry lives everywhere. The problems we face daily —from water to the environment — can be solved through it. That’s what inspired me to pursue it, so I can make a difference,” he said.

This passion also led to a personal innovation.

After seeing his mother struggle with eczema, Makhadi began exploring natural solutions. Drawing on his chemistry knowledge and locally available resources, he developed a cold-pressed avocado oil infused with moringa. While he is careful not to claim it as a cure, he says it significantly reduced her discomfort and itching.

“I became interested in the properties of avocado oil and moringa. I’m not saying it healed her, but it made a difference, she wasn’t scratching herself as often. It eased the pain she was constantly in,” he said.

Beyond academics, Moses played an active role in student leadership and campus life, further strengthening his resilience and sense of purpose.

Now he is taking the next step on his journey. He is pursuing a fully funded Master of Science in Nanoscience through a collaborative programme between UJ and and the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

He is currently completing his coursework at UWC before returning to UJ for his mini-dissertation.

“Inspired to continue by my lecturer, Dr Edwin Mmutlane, I am now pursuing a fully funded MSc in Nanoscience. I am driven to create sustainable solutions, inspire others, and leave a lasting positive impact on communities,” he said.

His story is one of discipline, purpose, and the belief that education can be a powerful tool not just for personal success, but for generational change.