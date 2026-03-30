Idac says cop arrests ‘by the book’ in R360m SAPS tender case

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Idac head Andrea Johnson testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee of inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on November 6 2025.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has dismissed allegations it is targeting senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officials in relation to investigations into a R360m irregular contract awarded to Medicare24, a company owned by tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Idac arrested 12 senior officers on various charges, including fraud, corruption, money-laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act. While most of the accused have been granted bail, the case is remanded to May 13 for further investigation. National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has been summoned to appear in court on April 21 regarding the matter.

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said all arrests were conducted strictly within the law.

“No rules were flouted in arresting the accused in the Medicare24 matter, or in any other case where individuals were summoned,” Mamothame said.

“The process followed was lawful in all aspects.

“Crime cannot be allowed to flourish, and Idac seeks to prevent this to the best of its ability.”

The NPA also dismissed suggestions the arrests were pressured by submissions made to the Madlanga commission of inquiry or parliament’s ad hoc committee. Instead, it highlighted the case was internally referred to Idac by the SAPS risk audit unit in 2024 for investigation.

The directorate described contrary narratives as “irresponsible and reckless”.

“Such false narratives seek to create divisions within the law enforcement fraternity at a time where South Africans demand to see the wheels of justice in motion in a manner that is collaborative to fight the criminals and not each other.

“Society also demands to see all law enforcement agencies collaborating in the fight against corruption, something the Idac seeks to honour in all its work and engagements. The Idac, like many other law enforcement agencies, is not a law unto itself, as has been portrayed by the false narratives circulated.”

While Idac acknowledged the work of the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc committee, stating it will abide by their eventual recommendations, it maintained it must act based on its own gathered evidence.

“The view shared by certain individuals that others should have been charged is unfortunate. Idac must deal with matters within its jurisdiction based on the evidence it contains. As issues relating to other persons are referred from the Madlanga commission, they will be acted on without fear, favour or prejudice.”

Mamothame urged the public not to fall prey to “false narratives created to destabilise the fight against corruption”. He warned that such speculation could jeopardise the safety of the officers investigating the case.

Idac called on all South Africans to allow the legal process to unfold, noting all evidence regarding the Medicare24 case will be fully “ventilated” in court.

TimesLIVE