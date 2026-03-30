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LISTEN | Ipid to probe shooting of teen in Diepsloot

Community outraged after shooting of Thabani Mazibuko near police station

Koena Mashale

Koena Mashale

Journalist

A picture of Thabani Mazibuko, who was killed, allegedly by police officers. Dozens of Diepsloot residents protested outside the Diepsloot police station over his death. (Sowetan/Supplied)

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it is investigating the death of 17-year-old Thabani Mazibuko, who was allegedly shot by a police officer in Diepsloot.

This comes after angry residents in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, protested outside the police station on Sunday.

Mazibuko was reportedly shot four times on Saturday night, less than a kilometre from the station.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the incident was reported to them.

“The death of Thabani Mazibuko, allegedly at the hands of Diepsloot police officers, has been reported to Ipid. Our investigation has commenced. To date, we have reconstructed the crime scene,” she said.

Eyewitnesses said the shooting happened when Mazibuko tried to intervene as police assaulted his friends after a dispute involving a group of girls.

But police have provided a different version of events.

Spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the teenager was shot during an alleged attempted robbery.

“It is reported that the 17-year-old was with another man when they allegedly tried to rob two police officers who were sitting in an unmarked vehicle,” said Muridili.

She said one officer was shot and another stabbed during the incident.

“The other suspect fled the scene after allegedly stabbing one of the members. Both officers were taken to hospital for medical attention,” she said.

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