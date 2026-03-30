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LISTEN | Khampepe to remain as Truth and Reconciliation Committee head

High court rejects bid by Zuma and Mbeki to unseat Khampepe

Koena Mashale

Koena Mashale

Journalist

Sisi Khampepe, chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

The Johannesburg high court has dismissed an application to remove Justice Sisi Khampepe as the chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee.

Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki had approached the court seeking Khampepe’s removal citing reasons of biased judgment.

This was after a failed petition in the committee requesting for the chairperson’s removal on the same grounds.

Zuma and Mbeki argued that Khampepe was biased due to her roles in the original TRC and as deputy director of public prosecutions between 1988 and 1999.

The commission welcomed the news, with spokesperson Solly Kganyago saying this was the last hurdle in an attempt to delay the commission.

“We welcome it, and we are certain that this was the last hurdle after so many attempts to delay our work, to frustrate our work, and that now we can continue uninterrupted.

“We have already had 21 hearing days. We’ve already had testimony from almost 30 witnesses. This will have been very useful to our work, and we are certain that from this point forward, we will be able to call others to also contribute to our work,” said Kganyago.

Sowetan

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