The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Ramaphosa sets up urgent cabinet task team to find solutions to looming fuel hike
President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed finance minister Enoch Godongwana and a cabinet task team to find ways to cushion South Africans from the looming fuel hike that kicks in from the beginning of April.
Ramaphosa told delegates at the ANC Limpopo conference that the huge fuel hike was giving him sleepless nights.
The price increases are due to the war in the Middle East between the US, Israel and Iran.
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Alleged drunken police killing of Diepsloot teen sparks outrage
Angry residents in Diepsloot took to the streets on Sunday, protesting outside the township’s police station after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, allegedly by a drunk police officer.
The teenager, Thabani Akhona Mazibuko, a grade 11 pupil at Itirele Comprehensive School, was reportedly shot four times on Saturday night less than a kilometre from the police station.
Eyewitnesses claimed the shooting happened when Mazibuko tried to intervene as police officers assaulted his friend after a dispute involving a group of girls.
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How colourism encourages use of dangerous skin-lightening creams
A doctoral study from the University of Cape Town has shed light on the motivations, risks and social pressures behind the use of skin-lightening products in South Africa.
Meagan Jacobs-Alfred examined the perceptions and experiences of people who use skin-lightening products in Cape Town and the broader social forces that sustain the practice.
Jacobs-Alfred’s thesis, “Perceptions and experiences of skin lighteners in Cape Town”, also explored the effectiveness of regulations governing such products and the continued demand for them despite known health risks.
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