Twelve cars damaged in protest against ‘coronation of Nigerian king’ in KuGompo City

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Police say 12 cars were damaged during the protest.

Eastern Cape police have confirmed 12 cars were damaged on Monday during a traditional leaders’ protest against the reported coronation of a Nigerian “king” in KuGompo City.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that police were at the scene “of a protest that turned violent”.

“The protest began as a planned peaceful demonstration by various traditional leaders over the alleged coronation of an Igbo king,” Gantana said.

“Violence broke out when some participants moved away from the city hall, where a petition was being handed over.

“Twelve vehicles have been damaged, several buildings have been torched, and no injuries have been reported.”

Emergency services, including the fire department, remain on the scene, along with the public order policing unit.

“This is an active scene, and updates and information will be shared [later],” Gantana said.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch