A job for life: Kabelo Lekalakala, ostrich farmer

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Kabelo Lekalakala 36 years old is the owner and founder of Pitso Ostrich farming, in Brits, North West Province.

A 36-year-old entrepreneur is making strides in the agricultural sector by farming ostriches in Brits, North West.

Kabelo Lekalakala, founder of Pitso Ostrich Farm, established his business in 2019 after being introduced to the industry through a community development programme. His exposure quickly developed into a passion, leading him to find his own space.

“After identifying that the industry is somewhat non-inclusive, I called it upon myself to start my own business,” Lekalakala says. “My hope is that in the future it will accommodate new entrants into this space, especially those from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.”

Lekalakala has five ostriches, but his vision is ambitious. His goal is to see the business thrive, expand, and become a reliable supplier of ostrich meat to well-known markets.

“Ostriches have so much to offer,” he says. “Beyond the meat, their feathers are valuable, and their skin can be used to create long-lasting garments.

“When we serve ostrich meat, we pair it with wines to create relevance within the broader food and agricultural industry.”

The farm offers a unique experience. Visitors can taste ostrich meat and learn more about its nutritional value and versatility. Lekalakala has hosted annual events that attracted impressive numbers, and this year he plans to host quarterly events to further grow interest in the industry.

However, the journey has not been without challenges. Lekalakala highlighted climate conditions in Brits as a major obstacle. “Ostriches thrive in dry areas, but it rains frequently here. Wet weather conditions are not ideal for the birds,” he explains.

Ostriches’ cooling system works best in low-humidity conditions, and their feathers are made for the heat, not rain.

Despite these difficulties, Lekalakala remains optimistic. With unemployment high in the North West, he hopes his business will eventually create job opportunities for young people interested in agriculture. For now, he manages all the farm’s operations independently.

“With time, the business will reach a milestone, and I hope more people will be motivated to explore ostrich farming. With proper research and patience, ostrich farming can certainly change one’s perspective about agriculture.”