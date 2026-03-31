WATCH | Five things you need to know about the fuel levy relief plan

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Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that escalating conflict in the Middle East has increased risks to global energy markets, placing significant pressure on domestic fuel prices.

He said data from the Central Energy Fund Group suggests historically high fuel price increases from Wednesday.

Godongwana said consultations have been held between National Treasury and the department of mineral and petroleum resources to explore measures to provide short-term relief to consumers, while maintaining a stable and sustainable fuel supply system.

Here is what you need to know:

The general fuel levy will be temporarily reduced by R3 per litre from April 1 to May 5.

This means the general fuel levy for petrol will be reduced to R1.10 per litre from R4.10 per litre, and diesel from R3.93 per litre to R0.93 per litre for one month.

The partial reduction in the fuel levy was estimated to cost about R6bn in foregone tax revenue for the one month. Government said the relief measure will be re-evaluated on a monthly basis for the next two months.

Government said there was sufficient fuel supply in the country to meet current and projected demand. It said reports of shortages in certain areas were largely due to localised distribution and logistical challenges and were driven by panic buying rather than a lack of national fuel stocks.

Motorists and businesses were encouraged to purchase fuel responsibly and avoid unnecessary stockpiling.

Sowetan