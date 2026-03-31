WATCH | Diesel jumps more than R7 per litre as fuel costs soar

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As of Wednesday a litre of petrol will cost you R3.06 more, while diesel will see a significantly higher hike of between R7.37 and R7.51 per litre.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources announced steep fuel price increases on Tuesday. The increases will place additional pressure on motorists and households.

READ| Misa calls for fuel levy relief before looming April price hikes

Illuminating paraffin will also rise by R11.67 per litre.

Tshilidzi Mavhungu says he normally budgets R2K for fuel and this is just to go to work and back. He says the fuel hike will take him out of budget and is hoping to either work from home more or for the government to implement a temporary grant to assist motorists.

Video:… pic.twitter.com/umfQP8qk3h — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 31, 2026

Sowetan