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WATCH | Diesel jumps more than R7 per litre as fuel costs soar

Jeanette Chabalala

Jeanette Chabalala

Senior Reporter

As of Wednesday a litre of petrol will cost you R3.06 more, while diesel will see a significantly higher hike of between R7.37 and R7.51 per litre.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources announced steep fuel price increases on Tuesday. The increases will place additional pressure on motorists and households.

READ| Misa calls for fuel levy relief before looming April price hikes

Illuminating paraffin will also rise by R11.67 per litre.

Sowetan

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