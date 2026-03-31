Police minister must pay R400k for unlawful arrest

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The Johannesburg high court said while the investigation and prosecution may be criticised, especially for delays and weak evidence, there was no basis to conclude that prosecutors acted recklessly. Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

The Johannesburg high court has ruled that the arrest and month-long detention of a man accused of attempted murder in 2014 were unlawful.

The court ordered the minister of police to pay Thabo Jacob Tilo R400,000 in damages. However, it dismissed Tilo’s claim for malicious prosecution.

Tilo had instituted action seeking R1m in damages — R500,000 for unlawful arrest and detention and R500,000 for malicious prosecution.

On April 1 2014, two police officers were shot and wounded while attempting to search three suspects near Lewisham, Krugersdorp.

Both officers were admitted to hospital and later furnished statements in which they indicated they would be able to identify the perpetrators. Eleven 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene, and a 9mm bullet was surgically removed from one of the injured policemen.

Tilo was arrested at his home on April 23 2014. Police also went to the home of his friend, Thebe, where a 6.35mm firearm was recovered.

Tilo testified that he was in the outside room at his home where he lived with his pregnant girlfriend when police arrived. When he opened the door, police showed him a black-and-white photograph depicting a man wearing what appeared to be a purple jacket and black-and-white takkies.

He immediately denied he was the person in the photograph and said he did not know who the person was.

Tilo said the police then accused him of having shot two police officers in Lewisham on April 1 2014, which he also denied.

Tilo testified that the police pushed him into the room and assaulted him. They searched the room and found a purple top belonging to his girlfriend and a pair of his black-and-white takkies.

He maintained he had no knowledge of the shooting and that on the night in question he had been with his friend Thebe in Randfontein.

Tilo testified that he only later became aware, from the arresting officer’s statement, that a firearm had been recovered at Thebe’s residence. He denied any knowledge of the firearm or any connection to it.

Tilo was placed in the cells and testified that he was not informed of the reason for his arrest.

He described the cell conditions as dirty and overcrowded. He was provided with only a foam mattress to sleep on and a dirty blanket, and the toilets were not working.

Tilo testified that although Thebe was later charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, he himself was never found in possession of any firearm.

The forensic evidence, however, reflected that the cartridges recovered at the scene and the bullets removed from the injured police officer were 9mm rounds...

“This demonstrated that the firearm found at Thebe’s residence was not linked to the shooting incident and that there was no evidential basis to connect him to the weapon or the offence,” judge Leonie Windell said in her judgment on Friday.

The charges against Tilo were provisionally withdrawn on March 12 2015.

Windell said the probabilities suggested Tilo had already been singled out as a suspect before the search of his room was conducted.

She said while the investigation and prosecution may be criticised — especially for delays and weak evidence — there was no basis to conclude that prosecutors knew there were no reasonable grounds to secure a conviction or acted recklessly.

“The evidence rather indicates that they believed that identification evidence would ultimately sustain the charges,” Windell said.

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