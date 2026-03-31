Small seeds, big vision: how NYS Chilie took off

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Sebokeng entrepreneur Nozipho Sithetho (38), the difficult period sparked an unexpected opportunity that led to the creation of NYS Chillies Relish, a fast growing local condiment brand.

When the Covid-19 lockdown brought the country to a standstill in 2021, many South Africans struggled to make ends meet.

For Sebokeng entrepreneur Nozipho Sithetho, 38, the difficult period sparked an unexpected opportunity that led to the creation of NYS Chilie relish, a fast-growing local condiment brand.

Sithetho, who previously worked as a bond originator, has always loved spicy food. With only essential shopping allowed at the time, she began experimenting at home, using chillies from her family’s four small trees.

After drying them she tried making a relish. Her partner enjoyed the first batch and encouraged her to sell it.

With just R300, she registered NTNS Trading and began producing NYS Chilie, selling at local markets and online and slowly building a loyal customer base.

In 2022, Sithetho approached the Innovation Hub’s eKasi Labs in Sebokeng, on the Vaal, for guidance. “I told them [about my work] and asked for help perfecting my prototype,” Sithetho explained.

The programme helped her improve her product, packaging and branding.

The Innovation Hub connected her to the Small enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA), which assisted with marketing, a food handling certificate and enhanced packaging.

Her product moved from basic achaar-style containers to premium 250ml glass jars, helping preserve freshness and improving shelf appeal. She also secured a trademark for her business.

The Gauteng Enterprise Propeller awarded her a R35,000 grant that helped her to buy essentials such as a fridge, laptop, raw materials and packaging. A second R35,000 grant helped her purchase a gazebo, tables, chairs and branded banners for market stalls.

Sithetho’s determination paid off.

In 2023, she placed third in the Gauteng Provincial Government and Standard Bank Township Business Development Programme (South of Gauteng) and fourth in SEDFA’s Business Development Programme.

Today, NYS Chilie is supplied to three shisa-nyamas in Sebokeng and has secured retail space at a local BP garage, with plans to expand further.

Sithetho hopes to start farming her own chillies and ingredients to reduce costs.